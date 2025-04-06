Industry
Indian single malts keep up spirits despite Trump’s tariff heat
Dhirendra Kumar , Varuni Khosla 4 min read 06 Apr 2025, 05:37 PM IST
Summary
- Premium whisky has greater ability to absorb tariff costs, but the steep hike in levies could threaten overall exports from India's overall alcobev sector.
New Delhi: India's premium whisky, including single malts, headed to the US may not be hit even as the liquor sector may feel the heat of the additional 26% reciprocal tariffs introduced by the US.
