Indian single malts keep up spirits despite Trump’s tariff heat

"Reciprocal taxes have shaken the whole world—it’s a knee-jerk reaction and capital markets are affected. However, when it comes to Radico Khaitan’s premium brands, which are seen as a lifestyle statement and chosen by those who prefer the finest, even a 30% hike is unlikely to have a serious impact," said Amar Sinha, chief operating officer at Radico Khaitan. “If costs rise marginally, the segment is resilient enough to absorb the increase. We are not overly perturbed by these changes and will adjust ourselves accordingly."