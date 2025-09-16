To cushion US tariff shock, Indian exporters set their sights overseas
Priyamvada C , Mansi Verma 6 min read 16 Sept 2025, 09:00 am IST
Several Indian companies in the gems & jewellery, specialty chemicals and textile sectors are looking to set up manufacturing, repackaging or bottling units abroad, or explore joint ventures with foreign firms.
Mumbai: To mitigate the impact of high tariffs imposed by the US, several Indian companies in the gems & jewellery, specialty chemicals and textile sectors are turning their gaze overseas, looking to set up manufacturing, repackaging or bottling units, or explore joint ventures.
