India eyes mutual tariff cuts with US
Dhirendra Kumar 5 min read 18 Feb 2025, 05:30 AM IST
- This stance aligns with India's broader push for a mutually beneficial trade framework, which gained momentum during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent US visit.
New Delhi wants any tariff reduction in trade negotiations with the US to be reciprocal, which would create a more favourable environment for businesses and drive bilateral trade growth. Such a reduction would be the right step to address imbalances and promote trade expansion, two officials working on impending trade talks said.
