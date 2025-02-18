This takes on added significance, given that India has taken a series of pro-US measures, including reducing tariffs on a range of items, which had caught Trump's attention. Notably, the latest Union budget reduced tariffs on motorcycles, benefiting US premium bike maker Harley Davidson, as well as bourbon whiskey and ethernet products, among others. The tariff on motorcycles was reduced from 50% to 30%, duty on Ethernet switches was reduced from 20% to 10% and the tariff on bourbon whiskey dropped from 150% to 100%.