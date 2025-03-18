Industry
How Trump's armtwisting on tariffs could impact India's superbike market
Shobha Mathur 9 min read 18 Mar 2025, 08:17 PM IST
Summary
- Superbikes are the preferred ride of the elite but make up less than 1% of India’s motorcycle market. The govt has already lowered tariffs on imported models but Trump wants them gone altogether. Here’s a look at how lower prices will impact the superbike players jostling for space on India’s roads.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
During the wee hours on Sunday mornings, there isn’t much traffic on the Yamuna Expressway. Most people stay indoors, preferring the comfort of their homes as the mercury rises steadily. But one adventurous group has other ideas.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less