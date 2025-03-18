How Trump's armtwisting on tariffs could impact India's superbike market

“Riding is all about being free," says Singh. Over the next four days, the couple rode south on their superbikes, covering a distance of about 3,000km. Along the way, they took in the sights in Uttar Pradesh, crossed the picturesque Vindhyas in Madhya Pradesh into scenic Maharashtra, roared through the flat Deccan Plateau in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, before reaching their destination, Kanyakumari, mainland India’s southernmost tip, and the confluence of the Indian Ocean, Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal. A couple of days later, they were on the road again, heading home.