US-China trade truce brings relief, but India's tariff advantage may narrow
Dhirendra Kumar 7 min read 13 May 2025, 05:40 AM IST
SummaryWeekend talks at Geneva between top officials of the two countries saw the US agree to cut tariffs on Chinese goods from 145% to 30%. Likewise, China agreed to lower tariffs on US imports from 125% to 10%.
New Delhi: In a development that has brought palpable relief to trade and economic circles, the US and China have hit the pause button on a debilitating tariff war that threatened to derail world trade, cripple supply chains, and push the world towards a potential recession.
