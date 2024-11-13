Tech as a percentage of total PE deal value was 28.3% in the third quarter, up from 18.7% in the second, as buyers and sellers had an easier time agreeing on prices, according to Pitchbook private equity analyst Garrett Hinds. Capital was cheaper, and PE buyers could pay a little more. “Some of the VC-backed companies that have been private for longer and have sufficient scale have been in the radar of private equity," Hinds said.