VCs favour technologists, not hustlers, in India’s new AI, deep-tech wave
Mansi Verma 4 min read 05 Dec 2025, 06:00 am IST
Summary
Startups spun out of IITs, research labs, and patent-heavy teams are attracting more funding as investors prioritise technical depth over execution-first founders.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
When Chennai-based space-tech startup Agnikul pitched to Artha Venture Fund in 2020, managing partner Anirudh Damani said it took only minutes to recognise the founders’ deep domain expertise.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story