‘Vedanta to produce cheapest aluminium’
The company also has firm plans of expanding its production capacity to 3 million tonnes a year from 2.4mt at present in 18-24 months
Mumbai: Vedanta, the largest aluminium producer in India, will soon become the lowest cost producer of the silver-white metal in the world as the company works on backward integration of its supply chain, including acquisition of more coal mines, according to John Slaven, the chief executive of the company’s aluminium business.