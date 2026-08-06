Mint Explainer | Why India wants vehicles to ‘talk’ to each other

India is preparing to usher in a new era of connected mobility. The ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) has proposed making vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication systems mandatory in a phased manner through amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. Under the draft notification, all new two-wheelers, passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles manufactured from 1 October 2028 will have to be equipped with V2V communication systems conforming to the new Automotive Industry Standard (AIS)-230.