India is preparing to usher in a new era of connected mobility. The ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) has proposed making vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication systems mandatory in a phased manner through amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. Under the draft notification, all new two-wheelers, passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles manufactured from 1 October 2028 will have to be equipped with V2V communication systems conforming to the new Automotive Industry Standard (AIS)-230.
Mint Explainer | Why India wants vehicles to ‘talk’ to each other
SummaryVehicle-to-vehicle systems allow vehicles to exchange information on speed, position, direction and acceleration in real time, preventing collisions. What does the Centre's mandate on the system mean for the future of mobility in India?
India is preparing to usher in a new era of connected mobility. The ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) has proposed making vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication systems mandatory in a phased manner through amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. Under the draft notification, all new two-wheelers, passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles manufactured from 1 October 2028 will have to be equipped with V2V communication systems conforming to the new Automotive Industry Standard (AIS)-230.
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