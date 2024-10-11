Vettaiyan Box Office Day 1: Action movie starring Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan earns ₹30 crore on release day

Vettaiyan box office Day 1: Superstars Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan starrer ‘Vettaiyan’ has earned around ₹30 crore on its opening day on Thursday for all languages.

According to the early estimates by Sacnilk, the movie earned ₹26.15 crore in Tamil, while its Telugu variant grossed ₹3.2 crore on the opening day.

In Hindi, ‘Vettaiyan’ has earned just ₹60,00,000 while in Kannada, the movie earned ₹5,00,000.

Helmed by TJ Gnanavel and produced by Subaskaran's Lyca Productions, the star-studded film ensemble includes Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, and Abhirami.

The fictional drama chronicles events inspired by the rise and fall of the legendary and globally famous empire, Saravana Bhavan, built by, P Rajagopal, and the fearless Jeevajothi who took on the powerful tycoon.

In Vettaiyan, Amitabh Bachchan plays a character named Sathyadev. In the film, his dialogue, "Justice delayed is justice denied; justice hurried is justice buried," indicates his opposition to encounter killings.

Fans celebrate Vettaiyan's release with dance, crackers Fans of superstar Rajinikanth celebrated the release of his much-awaited film 'Vettaiyan' with great excitement across Tamil Nadu.

The movie is screening in 20 theatres across Dindigul district in Tamil Nadu, including 8 in the city and 12 in nearby areas like Chinnalapatti, Vathalakundu, Palani, and Ottanchathiram.

From bursting crackers to performing special rituals, the excitement of Rajinikanth's fans was seen in full swing in several cities and towns as the movie hit theatres worldwide.

Special pujas were performed, at Karpagavinayagar Temple and fans carried paalkudam (milk pots) to the theatres, continuing the celebrations with joy and excitement.

Massive crowds gathered outside theatres in Vellore, dancing to the beats of dhol and bursting crackers to celebrate the release of Vettaiyan. The energy and excitement were high as fans cheered for Rajinikanth.