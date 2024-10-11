Vettaiyan Box Office Day 1: Action movie starring Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan earns ₹30 crore on release day

On its opening day, Vettaiyan grossed around 30 crore, with Tamil earnings at 26.15 crore. The film features Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan, and fans celebrated its release with fervor across various cities in Tamil Nadu.

Livemint
Published11 Oct 2024, 10:16 AM IST
Vettaiyan box office Day 1
Vettaiyan box office Day 1(X)

Vettaiyan box office Day 1: Superstars Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan starrer ‘Vettaiyan’ has earned around 30 crore on its opening day on Thursday for all languages.

According to the early estimates by Sacnilk, the movie earned 26.15 crore in Tamil, while its Telugu variant grossed 3.2 crore on the opening day.

In Hindi, ‘Vettaiyan’ has earned just 60,00,000 while in Kannada, the movie earned 5,00,000.

Also Read | Rajinikanth health update: Thalaivaa discharged from Apollo Hospital in Chennai

Helmed by TJ Gnanavel and produced by Subaskaran's Lyca Productions, the star-studded film ensemble includes Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, and Abhirami.

The fictional drama chronicles events inspired by the rise and fall of the legendary and globally famous empire, Saravana Bhavan, built by, P Rajagopal, and the fearless Jeevajothi who took on the powerful tycoon.

In Vettaiyan, Amitabh Bachchan plays a character named Sathyadev. In the film, his dialogue, "Justice delayed is justice denied; justice hurried is justice buried," indicates his opposition to encounter killings.

Also Read | Viral Video: Indian chess star Gukesh dances to Rajinikanth’s ‘Manasilayo’

Fans celebrate Vettaiyan's release with dance, crackers

Fans of superstar Rajinikanth celebrated the release of his much-awaited film 'Vettaiyan' with great excitement across Tamil Nadu.

The movie is screening in 20 theatres across Dindigul district in Tamil Nadu, including 8 in the city and 12 in nearby areas like Chinnalapatti, Vathalakundu, Palani, and Ottanchathiram.

From bursting crackers to performing special rituals, the excitement of Rajinikanth's fans was seen in full swing in several cities and towns as the movie hit theatres worldwide.

Also Read | GOAT Box Office Day 6: Thalapathy Vijay matches Rajinikanth’s record

Special pujas were performed, at Karpagavinayagar Temple and fans carried paalkudam (milk pots) to the theatres, continuing the celebrations with joy and excitement.

Massive crowds gathered outside theatres in Vellore, dancing to the beats of dhol and bursting crackers to celebrate the release of Vettaiyan. The energy and excitement were high as fans cheered for Rajinikanth.

Similar scenes were witnessed in Trichy, where fans gathered in large numbers outside the theaters. They celebrated by bursting crackers and showing their support for the superstar's latest film.

 

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Oct 2024, 10:16 AM IST
Business NewsIndustryVettaiyan Box Office Day 1: Action movie starring Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan earns ₹30 crore on release day

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    204.50
    10:18 AM | 11 OCT 2024
    16.75 (8.92%)

    Tata Steel share price

    162.65
    10:18 AM | 11 OCT 2024
    3 (1.88%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    130.95
    10:18 AM | 11 OCT 2024
    1.55 (1.2%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,182.60
    10:18 AM | 11 OCT 2024
    -1.15 (-0.1%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Page Industries share price

    45,602.95
    10:10 AM | 11 OCT 2024
    1467.65 (3.33%)

    CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price

    865.10
    10:10 AM | 11 OCT 2024
    23.05 (2.74%)

    Divis Laboratories share price

    6,055.35
    10:10 AM | 11 OCT 2024
    114.85 (1.93%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,829.50
    10:10 AM | 11 OCT 2024
    19.5 (1.08%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Cummins India share price

    3,586.30
    10:10 AM | 11 OCT 2024
    -195.05 (-5.16%)

    Creditaccess Grameen share price

    1,087.00
    10:10 AM | 11 OCT 2024
    -32.4 (-2.89%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,155.95
    10:10 AM | 11 OCT 2024
    -27.85 (-2.35%)

    Global Health share price

    1,015.90
    10:10 AM | 11 OCT 2024
    -22.7 (-2.19%)
    More from Top Losers

    Usha Martin share price

    403.00
    10:10 AM | 11 OCT 2024
    35.8 (9.75%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    204.30
    10:10 AM | 11 OCT 2024
    16.55 (8.81%)

    Rajesh Exports share price

    292.45
    10:09 AM | 11 OCT 2024
    15.7 (5.67%)

    Titagarh Rail Systems share price

    1,142.85
    10:10 AM | 11 OCT 2024
    60.35 (5.58%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,645.00-50.00
      Chennai
      76,651.00-50.00
      Delhi
      76,803.00-50.00
      Kolkata
      76,655.00-50.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.76/L0.01
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Industry

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.