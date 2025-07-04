‘Trash TV’ takes off as audiences crave a peek into celebrity lives
Summary
Experts said that shows like Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, and The Traitors build on the aquarium syndrome, or the vicarious need to look at other people's lives, especially the rich and famous. This is a trend catching up even in rural India.
Video streaming platforms are increasingly seeing returns from the specific sub-genre of reality shows that provide a sneak peek into celebrity lives and offer a sense of vicarious joy to audiences sitting at home.
