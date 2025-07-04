‘Trash TV’ takes off as audiences crave a peek into celebrity lives

Video streaming platforms are increasingly seeing returns from the specific sub-genre of reality shows that provide a sneak peek into celebrity lives and offer a sense of vicarious joy to audiences sitting at home.

Titles like The Traitors (Prime Video) and Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives (Netflix) that build on the legacy of shows such as Bigg Boss (JioHotstar) are specially designed to peep into the lives of the rich and famous and invite much criticism and trolling online, often even labelled as ‘trash TV’. However, industry experts say their charm and business appeal among audiences who crave high-end drama are unmistakable.

According to media consulting firm Ormax, The Traitors, a reality show hosted by Karan Johar where a group of chosen traitors try to deceive the faithfuls and sabotage their efforts to win, was the third most watched OTT original series in the week of June 16-22, with a viewership of 4.2 million.

The third season of Bigg Boss was the most-watched Indian unscripted show across streaming platforms in 2024, with a viewership of 17.8 million.

“These shows are usually built around one key insight: spectacle sells. The concept doesn’t always chase critical acclaim - it chases eyeballs, engagement, and virality. Whether it’s the drama of Bigg Boss, the glamour-turned-chaos of Fabulous Lives, or the backstabbing thrill of The Traitors, these shows are designed to be addictive, meme-worthy, and endlessly discussed online," Neelesh Pednekar, co-founder and head of digital media at Social Pill, a digital marketing agency said.

Also Read | Regional content gains ground on OTTs even as Hindi dominates

All of these are extremely valuable from a business point of view, Pednekar added. Platforms need stickiness and social chatter, and this genre delivers both.

The audience might hate-watch, binge, troll, or secretly enjoy it - but they’re talking about it, reacting to it, and sharing clips across social media. That constant digital noise creates discoverability, which in turn helps justify ad spends, integrations, and subscriptions.

Captivating audience

Brijen Desai, associate vice-president, White Rivers Media, a digital marketing agency said reality shows like Bigg Boss, The Traitors, and Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives revolve around high-stakes social dynamics, unscripted conflict, and aspirational lifestyles that captivate audiences.

Platforms invest in these formats because they consistently drive viewer engagement and extend watch time, creating reliable opportunities for advertising and brand partnerships.

“Their episodic nature, with regular twists and drama, ensures audiences return week after week, making them valuable content assets. These shows tap into curiosity, escapism, and fascination with human behaviour under pressure," Desai said. Despite criticism, the commercial appeal remains significant, with these shows securing prominent advertising budgets.

They hold important positions in brand spend strategies, combining broad reach with chances for deeper audience connection. Monetisation is competitive but achievable due to their ability to engage diverse demographics.

Also Read | How aggregation is helping niche OTT platforms go mainstream

Other advantages come with the fact that these shows often feature celebrities or public figures, which gives them built-in reach. Pair that with low-to-mid production costs compared to fiction series, and streaming platforms have chanced upon a high-ROI content format.

A streaming platform executive said the shows build on the aquarium syndrome, or the need to look at other people's lives, especially the rich and famous. This is a trend catching up even with rural India, who want to live vicariously by tracking the lives of urban folk via platforms like Instagram, the executive added.

To be sure, entertainment industry experts point out these shows invite criticism because they’re often perceived as lowbrow or manufactured, especially by audiences who value "serious" content. They’re also easy targets for trolling because the drama can feel over-the-top, the conflicts sometimes appear contrived, and the people involved often play heightened versions of themselves. But the irony is that the criticism is part of the success formula. The trolling, hate-watching, and memes drive viewership.

“It's very clear that sensationalism sells. This clearly comes from the innate human nature to be voyeuristic. You feel like you're watching them (the celebrities) through a window or a peephole on a door. They don't really know that you’re there, but you are watching their lives play out in front of you," said Sharat Kumar, director, Crazy Few Films, a commercial and film production company.

Kumar added that these shows are at the top of the content funnel right now in an era where platforms and networks don’t really know what works. Plus, they are easy to monetize as the 24-hour viewing of Bigg Boss proves. “You get to see the extremities of where humans can go. There is no limit to language, no limit to actions or violence. All of this brings in a certain excitement, exhilaration and titillation," Kumar pointed out.