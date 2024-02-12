Videogame Industry Banks on Distant Coming Attractions

And in its own fiscal third-quarter call on Thursday, Take-Two lowered its net bookings forecast for the current fiscal year due in part to a delayed game release, while also noting that it now expects net bookings for the fiscal year ending March 2025 to be “a little above" $7 billion—effectively $1 billion lower than the projection the company was giving six months ago. Take-Two owns Rockstar and thus controls the Grand Theft Auto franchise, and the move had analysts speculating whether the new sequel will release later in the calendar year compared with the March-quarter launch many had been anticipating. Take-Two’s shares slid nearly 9% on Friday following the report.