View: For India to become an aviation hub, first fix airport terminal connectivity
Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport has the potential to become a successful aviation hub, with strong airlines, high local traffic, good infrastructure, connectivity, and a strategic location.
Earlier this year, discussions progressed on the high-speed connectivity between Noida International Airport and Delhi Airport. The demand was to halve the travel time and restrict the number of stations to six on a dedicated airport express line.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message