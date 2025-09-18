Mint Explainer | Why RBI cancelled NBFC licences linked to Vijay Mallya
Two obscure Kolkata firms once tied to Vijay Mallya's United Breweries lose their licences as RBI cracks down on defunct NBFCs.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently said it has revoked the licences of 31 non-bank financial companies (NBFCs), including two little-known Kolkata-based firms linked to fugitive liquor baron and Kingfisher Airlines founder Vijay Mallya.
