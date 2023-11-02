Leo Box Office Collection Day 14: Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo is among one of the biggest grossers at both Indian and Kollywood Box Office with its worldwide collection totalling ₹553.7 crore on Day 14. Lokesh Kanagaraj's film is one of the top twenty blockbusters in India.

Three out of five biggest grossers of 2023 are helmed by Tamil directors with the top spot taken over by Jawan's director Atlee, second by Jailer's Nelson, and third by Leo's Lokesh Kanagaraj, according to film trade analyst Sumit Kadel.

Leo is set to topple off Rajinikanth’s Jailer worldwide collection of ₹605 crore but is still far away from Jawan whose worldwide collection stands at ₹1149.85 crore. The Tamil action-thriller witnessed a huge drop in collection from Monday onwards following a big jump in collection over the weekend.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Leo raked in a total of ₹314.95 crore net in India in two weeks while Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer raked in ₹295.75 crore in India in two weeks and Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan raked in ₹517.88 crore. On its fourteenth day in theatres, Leo collected ₹3.55 crore for all languages while Jailer collected ₹4.35 crore and Jawan collected ₹9.6 crore.

Lokesh Kanagaraj's directed Leo had a good start at the box office as it witnessed a collection of ₹64.8 crore on its opening day, October 19, while Nelson Dilipkumar's directed Jailer which premiered on August 9 had an opening day collection of ₹56.6 crore.

Leo raked in ₹148.50 crore at the global box office on its first day which marks the biggest opener for a Tamil film both in the domestic and international markets, surpassing all previous records by a big margin. Jailer is the highest-grossing Tamil movie of 2023 and the third highest-grossing Indian movie of 2023, it raked in ₹96.60 crore at the global box office on its first day.

The third highest-grossing Kollywood film may earn ₹3.00 crore on the fifteenth day of its release as per early estimates while Jailer minted ₹3.55 crore on the fifteenth day and Jawan collected ₹8.1 crore.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Lokesh Kanagaraj's directed film had a good start at the box office as it witnessed a collection of ₹64.8 crore on its opening day. Leo raked in Rs148.50 crore at the global box office on its first day which marks the biggest opener for a Tamil film both in the domestic and international markets, surpassing all previous records by a big margin.

Jailer is the highest-grossing Tamil movie of 2023 and thethird highest-grossing Indian movie of 2023, it raked in ₹96.60 crore at the global box office on its first day. 'Jawan' collected ₹75 crore in India on Day 1. Jawan raked in ₹129.06 crore at the global box office on its first day.

Leo collected ₹59.8 crore gross in India in Week 2 while Jailer collected ₹73.6 crore and Jawan collected ₹161.4 crore.

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo raked in ₹264.27 crore net in India in seven days in Week 1 while Rajinikanth's Jailer earned ₹276.7 crore. However, Jawan raked in ₹368.28 crore in Week 1.

Leo's cast includes Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan, and Arjun Sarja. Jailer's cast includes Rajinikanth, Tamanna Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shivarajkumar, Sunil Varma, Yogi Babu and Vasanth Ravi. Jawan's cast includes Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and Girija Oakin.

Leo was produced by Seven Screen Studio while Jailer was produced by Sun Pictures and Jawan was produced by Red Chillies Entertainment..

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!