Leo Box Office Collection Day 14: Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo is among one of the biggest grossers at both Indian and Kollywood Box Office with its worldwide collection totalling ₹553.7 crore on Day 14. Lokesh Kanagaraj's film is one of the top twenty blockbusters in India.