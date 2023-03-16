Vinod Khosla says rushing to meet carbon-reduction targets by 2030 may hinder what can be achieved by 2050
- The venture capitalist wants new technologies to compete without subsidies
Our planet's climate crisis is accelerating. From Greenpeace to the UN, many are insisting on an urgent effort to maximise carbon reductions by 2030. Others fret over the economic effects of any sudden transition. I question a tacit assumption that underlies those urging immediate action, which is that we already have the technologies for rapid, widespread decarbonisation. I think that old coal and natural-gas plants need to keep operating to meet the planet’s climate, social and economic needs while development of alternatives continues.