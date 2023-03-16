Vinod Khosla says rushing to meet carbon-reduction targets by 2030 may hinder what can be achieved by 2050

Is it more important to maximise reductions by 2030 or by 2050? Although we do not know when exactly certain climatic tipping points may be reached, I believe it is extremely important that net emissions zero out by 2050. But as an investor in many technologies, both developed and nascent, I know that hoping to deploy today’s innovations globally is unrealistic. Doing so could actually impede efforts to reach net zero by 2050, or lead to a backlash against climate action because of the expense involved. In a rush to cut emissions quickly, humanity might choose to do the wrong things and back the wrong initiatives.