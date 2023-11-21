Virtual credit cards: What are they and should you use them?
Cheryl Winokur Munk ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 6 min read 21 Nov 2023, 02:26 PM IST
SummarySome security experts say they can help shoppers protect themselves from online fraud.
Trying to keep the bad guys from stealing your credit-card number? Consider using a virtual card for online or phone purchases.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less