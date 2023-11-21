Virtual credit cards: What are they and should you use them?

Privacy.com offers another option for shopping with virtual cards. Use of its virtual service is free for up to 12 new cards a month. Each card can be either a single-use card that automatically closes itself or a card that can be used only at one merchant. Otherwise, there are two fee-based models, one at $10 a month for up to 36 new cards a month and the other for $25 a month for up to 60 cards in that time frame.