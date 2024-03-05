Active Stocks
Tue Mar 05 2024 15:29:52
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,088.60 -0.29%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,021.95 3.52%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 151.85 -0.82%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 358.25 1.26%
  1. Titan Company share price
  2. 3,748.45 0.44%
Business News/ Industry / Visa waivers, special deals: The global rush to woo the Indian traveller
BackBack

Visa waivers, special deals: The global rush to woo the Indian traveller

Varuni Khosla

Tourism boards are keen to court India with simplified visa processes, local campaigns on television and digital platforms and with influencers on social media.

This surge in interest comes as India's outbound tourism market looks lucrative with a projected CAGR of 11.4% between 2023 and 2032. Image: PixabayPremium
This surge in interest comes as India's outbound tourism market looks lucrative with a projected CAGR of 11.4% between 2023 and 2032. Image: Pixabay

New Delhi: International tourism boards are vying for a slice of the growing Indian travel market, easing visa procedures, launching targeted marketing campaigns, and offering special deals to attract the affluent Indian traveller. 

This surge in interest comes as India's outbound tourism market looks lucrative with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4% between 2023 and 2032 to reach $44.8 billion, according to a report by Nangia Andersen 'Outbound Tourism in India. It stood at $15.16 million in 2022.

Tourism authorities are keen to court Indian travellers and businesses, with international boards visiting the country, hoping to garner new business. They are introducing simplified visa processes, launching local campaigns on television and digital platforms and tapping influencers on social media.

Mint spoke to half a dozen tourism boards, including those from Hong Kong, and Saudia Arabia who said they are making efforts to recover to their pre-pandemic visitor levels. This is not surprising given that Indian tourists have been a significant source of revenue for neighbouring countries and even for those further away. 

About 27 million Indians travelled abroad in 2019, before the pandemic, the report added. Over 20 million travelled overseas in 2022 with the UAE, Saudi Arabia and the US being the top foreign destination for Indian tourists in the year. 

Thailand, Sri Lanka, and Malaysia are competing with each other for the attention of Indian tourists this travel season by adopting visa-free entry policies. Thailand initiated the trend by waiving visa requirements for Indian travelers in November 2023, allowing a 30-day stay until May 2024. Sri Lanka followed suit with visa-free access to Indian visitors and nationals from six other countries, valid through the end of March 2024. Malaysia joined the fray, announcing visa-free entry for both Indian and Chinese citizens starting December 2023. 

Meanwhile, Hong Kong, seeking to diversify its tourism base beyond mainland Chinese travelers, is considering launching an advertising campaign targeted at Indian tourists. "The Indian traveller profile is changing, and we see that in the spends on travel, they make now. It is a very important market for us. While it is not in our top five markets, it is in the top five most important markets for meetings and incentive travel. This is why we are contemplating a television and OTT advertisement here soon," Puneet Kumar, director, South Asia, and Middle East at Hong Kong Tourism Board told Mint.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Varuni Khosla
Varuni Khosla is a journalist with close to 14 years of experience in writing business news stories for mainstream newspaper companies like Mint and The Economic Times. She reports and writes on luxury and lifestyle brands, hospitality and tourism news, the business of sports, the business of advertising and marketing and alcohol brands.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 05 Mar 2024, 03:38 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App