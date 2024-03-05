Visa waivers, special deals: The global rush to woo the Indian traveller
Tourism boards are keen to court India with simplified visa processes, local campaigns on television and digital platforms and with influencers on social media.
New Delhi: International tourism boards are vying for a slice of the growing Indian travel market, easing visa procedures, launching targeted marketing campaigns, and offering special deals to attract the affluent Indian traveller.
