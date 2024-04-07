Vistara to ramp up flights in April as disruptions abate
Vistara, a 51:49 joint venture of Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, faced network disruptions, with over 50 flight cancellations a day last week, as disgruntled pilots called in sick en masse. On Sunday, the flight cancellations reduced to around 15 flights.
New Delhi: Vistara airlines has planned a gradual increase in the number of flights it operates, as it aims to stabilise operations in April after a no-show by pilots upset over a new pay structure severely disrupted the network for a full week this month.
