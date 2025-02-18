Visual entertainment firm DNEG Group-owned Brahma announces acquisition of AI developer Metaphysic

New Delhi: Brahma, a global AI (artificial intelligence) and content technology company created by the DNEG Group, a visual entertainment services firm has announced the acquisition of Metaphysic, a developer of AI content creation technologies. The acquisition, implemented by way of merger, will accelerate the development of Brahma’s AI-powered products for enterprises, IP rights-holders, and content creators across industries, the two companies said in a statement.

The valuation of Brahma following the transaction is $1.43 billion. Abu Dhabi-based investor United Al Saqer Group (UASG) will come together with the DNEG Group to invest a further $25 million into Brahma.

Advertisement

This follows on from UASG’s $200 million strategic investment in the DNEG Group in 2024. Metaphysic’s existing investors, including Liberty Global, S32, Rakuten Capital, TO Ventures and 8VC will become shareholders in Brahma.

Brahma is set to develop foundational technologies for AI, data, and content workflow management as part of a comprehensive suite of AI-native products designed to generate user-customized content across video, image, and audio formats.

Also read | AI-generated content is raising the value of trust

Following this transaction, Brahma’s global team will grow to over 800 engineers and creative technologists, the statement added. This team will merge innovations from the DNEG Group's creative technology portfolio, which includes Ziva's technology for creating digital humans and character simulations, with Metaphysic's AI technology.

Advertisement

Additionally, they will leverage the CLEAR platform, an AI solution.

“At Prime Focus, innovation has always been at the core of our vision. We believe in empowering India’s vast talent pool with cutting-edge technology, enabling them to excel across industries. With our latest acquisition, we are making a bold leap forward—one that is set to disrupt the global entertainment landscape,” Namit Malhotra, founder of Prime Focus and Global CEO of DNEG, said in a statement.

Malhotra added that IP rights-holders and content creators across every sector—from media and entertainment to retail, healthcare, education, and beyond—will now have the power to produce content at a scale and quality previously reserved for those with the highest budgets.

Advertisement

Brahma’s executive management team consists of technology leaders, including executive chairman Prabhu Narasimhan; founder of Prime Focus and Global CEO of DNEG, Namit Malhotra; and Metaphysic CEO Thomas Graham, who additionally serves as president of Brahma.

“With Brahma, we are taking DNEG’s visual effects and animation toolsets and marrying them with the incredible power of generative AI to create a suite of AI content products, including what we believe will be the industry’s leading photorealistic AI video creator,” Prabhu Narasimhan, executive chairman, Brahma, said in a statement.