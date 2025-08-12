Vizag to Vijayawada: Flex office operators eye AP as a new frontier
Summary
After Andhra Pradesh rolled out the red carpet for co-working firms with a dedicated policy, several companies have trooped into Vizag and Vijayawada.
BENGALURU : The touristy coastal city of Visakhapatnam, and the industrial hub of Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh have not been obvious destinations for flexible office operators. But that is changing.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story