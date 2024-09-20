Industry
V-Mart to Flipkart prep for bumper festive demand after a tepid summer
SummaryIndian businesses are hoping for bumper festive sales this year to make up for tepid consumption earlier this year on account of harsh summers and general election.
New Delhi: Makers of home appliances, online commerce platforms as well as apparel retailers have stocked up on supplies and launched new collections in anticipation of an uptick in festive season demand.
