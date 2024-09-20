'Demand trends to get better'

“Demand trends will be better than the first half of the year—definitely. Festive is also early this year and then there are enough wedding days once the festive season ends," said Lalit Agarwal, founder & managing director, V-Mart Retail Ltd. “Monsoon has been building up well and we should expect more money in the hands of consumers (in rural markets). Winters may also arrive early. We are expecting to grow anywhere between 10-15% compared to the last festive season."