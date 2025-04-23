No plan to merge Vodafone Idea and BSNL: Scindia
Summary
- On the broader sector, Scindia, who is set to complete one year as minister in the government, said that operators have reached a level of healthy bottom lines and have higher average revenue per user, following previous relief measures from the government.
The Centre is not considering any further equity infusion in Vodafone Idea after conversion of the company's dues worth ₹36,950 crore into equity. In an interaction with Mint, Union communications minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also said there are no plans to merge the company with state-owned BSNL. On the broader sector, Scindia, who is set to complete one year as minister in the government, said that operators have reached a level of healthy bottom lines and have higher average revenue per user (Arpu), following previous relief measures from the government. Edited excerpts: