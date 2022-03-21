Voot Select to premiere science fiction series ‘Halo’

“Halo defined the beginning of gaming culture in India and has a cult following across the world. With Shabana Azmi helming a key role in the series, the show is even more special for Indian audiences. Having a series based around this legendary title will be looked upon eagerly by not only gamers but also sci-fi fanatics as well," Ferzad Palia, head – SVoD (subscription video-on-demand) and international business at Viacom18 said in a statement.