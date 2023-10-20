Want to Buy Commercial Aircraft? A Clunker May Be the Safer Bet

The popularity of trusty clunkers is rising because of issues affecting the newer version of the plane, the A320neo, introduced in 2016. In July, U.S. engine maker Pratt & Whitney, a division of RTX (formerly Raytheon), warned that contaminants had been found in powdered metal used in some of its Geared Turbofan, or GTF, engines, which power roughly 40% of the A320neo fleet. Last month, the company said the issue could affect about 700 engines and require 300 days to repair each one. Hundreds of planes are set to be grounded through 2026.