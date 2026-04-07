Workers are retreating to the safety of their hometowns, as the ongoing West Asia war has triggered a cooking gas supply crunch, spiking the cost of living. Staffing firms have reported a 10-15% rise in hiring costs over a month, while hiring agents are closely tracking labour demand trends in the consumer, banking and construction industries.
LPG crisis fuels labour crunch, industry's hiring cost up 15%
SummaryThe domino impact of the West Asia war has led to a scamper for cooking gas, which in turn is pushing the urban workforce to seek the safety of their hometowns. Workforce cost in sectors such as manufacturing has shot up by 10-15% over a month, whipping up broader concerns for the labour market.
Workers are retreating to the safety of their hometowns, as the ongoing West Asia war has triggered a cooking gas supply crunch, spiking the cost of living. Staffing firms have reported a 10-15% rise in hiring costs over a month, while hiring agents are closely tracking labour demand trends in the consumer, banking and construction industries.
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