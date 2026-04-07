LPG crisis fuels labour crunch, industry's hiring cost up 15%

“There is a visible but controlled increase in labour costs, typically in the range of 5–10% across certain categories and geographies. But the more important point is why. This is not just wage inflation—it is cost-of-survival inflation. When everyday essentials become expensive, labour does not negotiate; it reprices,” said Ashwinder R. Singh, chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Real Estate Committee. “Labour costs have already risen 5–15% due to the demand-supply mismatch, developers estimated, with the long-term impact likely to be more severe”.