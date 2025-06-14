War upends the oil trade. How it could play out.
Avi Salzman , Barrons 4 min read 14 Jun 2025, 07:29 AM IST
Summary
Thirty percent of the world’s seaborne oil trade flows through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran and its proxies could block it.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Israel’s attack on Iran early Friday sent shock waves through the oil market, which relies on the region for one-third of global supplies. The reverberations won’t go away soon.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story