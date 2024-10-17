Industry
Warner Music India eyes position in top 3 by next year
Gaurav Laghate 6 min read 17 Oct 2024, 06:09 PM IST
SummaryWarner Music has a three-pronged strategy: bring Indian music to the global stage, establish itself as a pop culture hub in India, and achieve a top market position in revenue and market share.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Warner Music India, which launched during the pandemic in April 2020, has quickly climbed to a top five position in the Indian music industry and is aiming to break into the top three by the end of the next fiscal year, said Jay Mehta, managing director – Warner Music India & Saarc, in his first and exclusive interview.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less