We Flew Cheap Airlines to and From Europe to See if You Should, Too

French Bee agents in Paris gave me the toughest time, forcing me to squeeze the hardside bag into its sizer twice. I can see this on a small regional jet, but can’t comprehend why it was necessary on a jumbo jet with 100 empty seats. (An airline representative said they limit carry-on sizes to speed check-in and boarding and says the agents must have misjudged the size of my carry-on, which the airline allows passengers to bring aboard for free.)