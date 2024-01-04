Industry
Weak rural demand to mar Dec quarter for FMCG firms
Summary
- Volume growth in rural markets is likely to be either flat or may see a minor dip year-on-year, lagging volumes in urban markets
New Delhi: Packaged consumer goods such as soaps, detergents and snacks saw tepid demand in rural India in the December quarter, triggering concerns over FMCG sales volumes, according to industry analysts.
