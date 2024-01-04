Weak rural demand to mar Dec quarter for FMCG firms

New Delhi: Packaged consumer goods such as soaps, detergents and snacks saw tepid demand in rural India in the December quarter, triggering concerns over FMCG sales volumes, according to industry analysts.

Volume growth in rural markets is likely to be either flat or may see a minor dip year-on-year, lagging volumes in urban markets, they said.

“Although moderating inflation in diesel and fertiliser costs augurs well for the rural segment, we forecast volume growth for most players shall remain challenging in Q3FY24 and possibly even Q4FY24," said Abneesh Roy of Nuvama Institutional Equities said in a report released Tuesday.

Weaker-than-expected winter and festive demand, rainfall deficit and unseasonal rains hampered growth in rural India in Q3FY24 and possibly FY24. "This led to muted volume growth for most players in Q3FY24. The last five to six quarters have been the longest periods of rural slowdown in the last decade," Roy added.

In the September quarter, rural markets reported a 6.4% rise in quarterly volumes after reporting a decline a year ago. FMCG volumes in urban markets rose 10.2% year-on-year, according to data released by NIQ (NielsenIQ) in November.

The last five to six quarters have been the longest period of rural slowdown in the last decade. As a result, companies are pinning hopes on an uptick in rural demand.

In a report released Wednesday, analysts at Jefferies said rural trends remain weak even in the December quarter with companies not expecting a meaningful pick-up in the near term.

“A widely anticipated rural recovery remained elusive in CY23 despite a low base, which was a key disappointment. This coupled with waning product price hike (including grammage increases) resulted in a muted revenue growth in recent quarters," they said.

Volatile monsoon trends along with a jump in food prices exacerbated pressures, impacting consumer sentiment. "Meanwhile, the year did bring a relief on raw material inflation which drove up gross and Ebitda margins," analysts at Jefferies said.

The performance of large consumer goods makers such as Hindustan Unilever, Dabur India and ITC in the December quarter will be seen as a proxy for the broader consumer sentiment in India.

Analysts said companies expect the upcoming general elections and a further reduction in inflation to shore up demand in FY25. “Upcoming union budget on 1 February may spring some surprise given this is an election year. An undemanding base coupled with continued momentum in construction activity and taming inflation should support consumption, particularly rural and bottom of the pyramid, through the course of the year," analysts at Jefferies said.

Sales of fast-moving consumer goods swung from high growth rates at the start of the year to a "cautious" end post-festival season, said Akshay D’Souza, chief of growth and insights at retail intelligence platform Bizom. Bizom is yet to release December quarter numbers of retailers.

Meanwhile, makers of alcoholic food and beverages as well as fast food chains are expected to report mixed results. While fast food chains benefitted on significant days such as Diwali and the World Cup final, liquor demand suffered in the mass market.

“The demand environment continues to be under pressure, given the festival season and Cricket World Cup have been unable to bolster demand in the quick service restaurant (QSR) space," said Karan Taurani of Elara Capital. “This was due to the fact that most India-based matches fell on the weekend when demand is strong, rising competition in the pizza segment, high base, and weak consumer demand; cooling inflationary pressures added some respite for QSR chains."

Taurani said that while beer volume growth may see a decline quarter-on-quarter due to seasonality, India’s alcoholic beverage segment has seen good volume growth in the more premium end while reporting an overall decline in the popular and regular segments.

In a recent interview with Mint, Sameer Khetarpal, MD & CEO of Jubilant Foodworks, said big days are getting bigger, meaning more consumers are conserving cash to spend on occasions such as festivities.

“This Diwali was bigger than the last Diwali and the World Cup Final was bigger than Diwali…Consumers are coming out and spending when there are occasions. Secondly, our ticket sizes have begun to improve. I do see short-term pressures continuing and consumers conserving during weekdays but when they go out, they do spend," he said earlier this month.

Meanwhile, though the Nifty FMCG index has gained nearly 29% in 2023, the valuations of most FMCG companies do not offer comfort. Shares of HUL, Dabur, and Britannia trade around 41-51 times their FY25 estimated earnings, according to Bloomberg data.