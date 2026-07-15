Wealthtech, not payments, is Indian fintech's profit engine: Jefferies

India's fintech industry has entered a new phase of profitability, with wealthtech emerging as the sector's biggest earnings engine, according to a report by institutional brokerage firm Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd.
FY25 marked "the sector's first year of profit," with aggregate profit after tax projected to rise to ₹43,000 crore by FY30 from ₹2,300 crore currently, Jefferies said in a report published on Tuesday.
Payments generated ₹51,200 crore of the fintech industry's ₹1.03 trillion in FY25 revenue, but posted an aggregate loss of ₹5,300 crore, with adjusted Ebitda of just ₹400 crore, Jefferies said.
Meanwhile, wealthtech, which generated ₹22,600 crore in revenue, clocked ₹10,400 crore in adjusted Ebitda and ₹7,400 crore in profit after tax. This is well over half the industry's total Ebitda pool of ₹16,600 crore, and more than three times its aggregate PAT of ₹2,300 crore.