NEW DELHI : Music albums of direct-to-OTT film releases and original web shows are slowly catching up to top music charts on audio streaming platforms. Music labels and services said that songs of recent titles like Shershaah , Bandish Bandits , Ludo , Atrangi Re and Pagglait have been success stories with the producers investing in singers known through independent singles and popular among young, online audiences.

The labels now also have marketing budgets for OTT films depending on the scale and budget of the movie itself.

“Direct-to-digital media content or theatrical releases, the margin of difference is very low when it comes to gaining popularity. The core role is played by the relatability of the album and its connect to the story, what helps is uniqueness, and high-engagement value," said Sanujeet Bhujabal, executive director, Sony Music Entertainment India.

He said the musical success of war epic Shershaah (that streamed on Amazon) has proven that great music is platform-agnostic. The past 18 months have seen an explosion of new content on digital platforms, including some titles with a focus around music. “We can (going forward) possibly see musicals and stories where music plays a key role, case in point being Bandish Bandits (also on Amazon) whose music connected well with the audience and brought in ample opportunities to experiment with the music style and singers," Bhujabal added.

Films releases in theatres increase the shelf life of a film’s soundtrack, sai Rahul Balyan, head of music - India, at Spotify, citing the example of Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi whose music did well on the platform.

“For an audio streaming service like ours, both are important - whether a direct-to-digital or theatrical release. We’ve seen success stories in both cases," Balyan said. At the same time, new forms of music are emerging, often by independent artistes that are helping audience tastes evolve. For example, some of the non-film commercial songs that are referred to as Indian pop often take inspiration from Bollywood by creating music videos that resemble a film storyline and feature stars, Balyan said, citing tracks such as Lut Gaye, Filhall, and Baarish Ki Jaaye.

A JioSaavn spokesperson named Mimi and Minnal Murali, both of which had streamed on Netflix, as popular soundtracks on their platform and said their marketing and promotional strategies are standard for all releases, theatrical or digital. “Music is an effective marketing tool for movies. The album is released weeks prior to the actual release of the film and is used to generate conversations among audiences which in turn builds curiosity around the film," the person said.

“Music has a larger shelf life than the movie itself, whether pre covid or during it, music has been seeing traction even when movies were not active," said Shashwat Goswami, head of marketing at audio streaming service Gaana.

In fact, music is often used to promote the theatrical release of movies rather than the other way round. "We have seen music of unsuccessful movies do well, and when you add the rise of indie music and cover versions that reinvent popular music, it clearly shows that the trend is headed beyond movie music," he added.

Goswami named Shiddat on Disney+ Hotstar, apart from Minnal Murali, Atrangi Re, and more recently Gehraiyaan as titles whose music gained good traction. In the past, Prateek Kuhad’s songs for Netflix original Little Things had done well.

While OTT is yet to achieve mainstream status in India and is still a niche offering for many segments, streaming services that showcase the films and series still have some way to go before they fully leverage the marketing potential of music, said Mahendra Soni, co-founder of SVF Entertainment, a Bengali film and web content production house that also owns OTT platform Hoichoi. “The songs don’t play on television, for instance and platforms are still learning how to go about engaging audiences on say, Instagram Reels or short video apps," Soni said. The good things, however, is the kind of independent voices that are picked up for film albums now, Soni said referring to Gehraiyaan that sees music by names like OAFF and Savera Mehta.

