Web series, digital film music gain ground

While OTT is yet to achieve mainstream status in India and is still a niche offering for many segments, streaming services that showcase the films and series still have some way to go before they fully leverage the marketing potential of music, said Mahendra Soni, co-founder of SVF Entertainment, a Bengali film and web content production house that also owns OTT platform Hoichoi. “The songs don’t play on television, for instance and platforms are still learning how to go about engaging audiences on say, Instagram Reels or short video apps," Soni said. The good things, however, is the kind of independent voices that are picked up for film albums now, Soni said referring to Gehraiyaan that sees music by names like OAFF and Savera Mehta.