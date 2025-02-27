"We receive 60-70 requests from couples and their kids to share their reels on our page," said Parthip Thyagarajan, chief executive officer of WeddingSutra, which started in 2000 and has over 1.5 million followers on Instagram. "A large chunk of these requests, about 70%, are from tier II and III cities such as Raipur, Ludhiana, Jaipur, and Indore, which have a rich wedding culture."