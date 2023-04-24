Weight-Loss Drugmakers Lobby for Medicare Coverage
- Adding Ozempic, Mounjaro to federal plans could stoke sales
Weight-loss drugmakers are lobbying Congress to grant them access to a monster payday for their blockbuster treatments: Medicare coverage.
New drugs to treat diabetes and obesity are helping people shed pounds and generating huge sales for Novo Nordisk AS and Eli Lilly & Co. But they cost hundreds of dollars a month or more and Medicare doesn’t cover them to treat obesity. The law governing Medicare’s prescription-drug benefit excludes weight drugs. If that changed, demand from the 65 million older and disabled people insured through Medicare could push sales even higher.
Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy, the only of the new drugs approved by the Food and Drug Administration to treat obesity, costs more than $10,000 a year without insurance. Covering treatment for a 10th of Medicare patients who could qualify for the medications would cost about a fifth of the federal insurer’s annual drug spending, according to research published in March in the New England Journal of Medicine.
The companies and patient advocates said treating Medicare recipients with the drugs would reduce other healthcare costs. But lawmakers are unlikely to extend Medicare coverage to the drugs because the tab would be so high, congressional staffers said. Lawmakers including Sen. Bill Cassidy (R., La.), who plan to reintroduce legislation extending Medicare coverage to weight-loss drugs, are working with the Congressional Budget Office to bring down the price tag, advocates and a Senate staffer said. Proposals they are discussing include limiting coverage to people with higher body mass indexes or a test program, the people said.
The advocates for Medicare coverage said they hope that arrangement would encourage more private insurers to cover the drugs, too. They are also working at state houses on legislation requiring state health plans and Medicaid programs to cover the drugs, they said. A bill introduced in California last month would require private insurers to offer coverage of the drugs.
Vicki Delp, a 63-year-old retired hospital clerk from Cloverdale, Ind., said she has lost 55 pounds since July on Lilly’s Mounjaro and Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic, which she buys by mail from Canada for about $350 a month.
“I wish insurance would understand that obesity is a disease and we should be able to get our medication just like the diabetics do," she said.
Novo Nordisk has lobbied for Medicare to cover weight-loss treatments for a decade, congressional records show. The company said it spent about $4.6 million on lobbying last year and has spent about $3 million annually on lobbyists since 2013, according to data from the nonprofit OpenSecrets.
“We advocate for patients and policies that support access to all obesity treatments, including coverage for anti-obesity medications," a Novo Nordisk spokeswoman said.
Eli Lilly, which has said it expects to win FDA approval for Mounjaro to treat obesity, joined the lobbying effort in 2021, federal records show. An Eli Lilly spokeswoman said covering its drugs “would be in line with today’s medical understanding of obesity."
The companies are among 40 members of the Obesity Care Advocacy Network, a lobbying group leading the push for Medicare to cover weight-loss drugs. Others include the National Council on Aging, the National Kidney Foundation and WeightWatchers, which last month said it was buying Sequence, a telehealth company that connects patients to weight-loss drugs.
Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk also help fund the Obesity Action Coalition, a patient-advocacy group. Novo Nordisk was the group’s largest donor from 2019 to 2021, giving more than $100,000 annually, according to its annual reports.
Novo Nordisk in 2021 also gave more than $200,000 to the STOP Obesity Alliance at George Washington University, a group that researches obesity policy and advocates for insurers to cover weight-loss treatments, including behavioral therapy and drugs. Its members include Novo Nordisk, Lilly, WeightWatchers, Pfizer Inc. and a division of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Patient advocates and lobbyists have asked the Biden administration to cover weight-loss drugs without congressional action, similar to how the Bush administration in 2006 determined that weight-gain drugs could be covered for patients with AIDS.
Advocates said they are frustrated that policy conversations around obesity drugs seem to revolve around cost more than they do for treatments for heart conditionsor cancer.
“Why are we treating obesity as a disease differently than other diseases?" said Cristy Gallagher, the alliance’s research-project director.