Weight-Loss Drugmakers Lobby for Medicare Coverage

The companies and patient advocates said treating Medicare recipients with the drugs would reduce other healthcare costs. But lawmakers are unlikely to extend Medicare coverage to the drugs because the tab would be so high, congressional staffers said. Lawmakers including Sen. Bill Cassidy (R., La.), who plan to reintroduce legislation extending Medicare coverage to weight-loss drugs, are working with the Congressional Budget Office to bring down the price tag, advocates and a Senate staffer said. Proposals they are discussing include limiting coverage to people with higher body mass indexes or a test program, the people said.

