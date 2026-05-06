India’s weight-loss frenzy is under the scanner, with the blockbuster drug semaglutide facing fresh scrutiny after hundreds of suspected complications were flagged, said two government officials in the know, with medical experts noting that about half the users report some side-effects. The ongoing review could lead to tighter norms, including label changes, safety warnings and stricter prescription rules.
India weighs tighter curbs on weight-loss drugs, as side-effects surface
SummaryAmid the hype surrounding these glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptors' efficacy for weight loss, the government has documented around 400 reports of adverse drug reactions (ADRs) potentially linked to the medication that is now being clinically evaluated, officials said.
India’s weight-loss frenzy is under the scanner, with the blockbuster drug semaglutide facing fresh scrutiny after hundreds of suspected complications were flagged, said two government officials in the know, with medical experts noting that about half the users report some side-effects. The ongoing review could lead to tighter norms, including label changes, safety warnings and stricter prescription rules.
About the Author
Priyanka Sharma is a journalist at Mint, where she covers the Union Ministry of Health and the pharmaceutical industry. Her work focuses on explaining government policies and how they impact healthcare and the medicine market in India. With 12 years of experience in journalism, she has built a reputation for providing clear and honest news on important health topics that affect the entire country.<br><br>Her educational background includes a journalism degree from the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and specialized training in public health from the Public Health Foundation of India. Before her current role at Mint, Priyanka worked with India Today, The Pioneer, and ANI. She also served as a lead consultant for the National Health Authority, which gave her firsthand knowledge of how the government manages large-scale health programmes.<br><br>Priyanka is based in New Delhi and is an avid traveller who loves visiting the mountains. She has a great interest in regional flavours, particularly South Indian food.
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