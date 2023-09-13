Weirdly Shaped Office Chairs Are Popular on TikTok. Are They Actually Good for You?3 min read 13 Sep 2023, 11:41 PM IST
The interest in ’80s-era active office chairs has brought them back into the conversation. Here, four that aim to improve your posture.
SIMPLY SITTING down seems like it should require no expertise or deep consideration. But just as working has become synonymous with being chained to a desk (or kitchen table), sitting has been deemed “unhealthy." While some designers, disrupting convention, are creating standing and treadmill desks that dispense with sitting altogether, there’s a middle ground: so-called “active chairs," that employ a range of strategies to make the act of sitting not so sedentary.