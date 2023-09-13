Weirdly Shaped Office Chairs Are Popular on TikTok. Are They Actually Good for You?

The interest in ’80s-era active office chairs has brought them back into the conversation. Here, four that aim to improve your posture.

SIMPLY SITTING down seems like it should require no expertise or deep consideration. But just as working has become synonymous with being chained to a desk (or kitchen table), sitting has been deemed “unhealthy." While some designers, disrupting convention, are creating standing and treadmill desks that dispense with sitting altogether, there’s a middle ground: so-called “active chairs," that employ a range of strategies to make the act of sitting not so sedentary. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The biggest rule in good sitting, according to Anne-Kristina Arnold, a professor of biomedical physiology and kinesiology at Simon Fraser University in Vancouver, British Columbia, is that your knees should never be higher than your hips, which causes you to lose your lumbar curve.

“Ideally, you want to have your knees a bit lower than your hips," she said, “because that fits the biomechanics and anatomy of your spine, by which your hips allow for your lumbar curve to align naturally." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

But talk of active sitting doesn’t end with spinal alignment. To some, the origin stories and purported medical benefits behind these chairs draw a fascinating (if dubious) line from ancient halls of power to pelvic and sexual health. Spend enough time talking with active-seating evangelists (or watching their TikToks), and you might be convinced that a kneeling chair, saddle, or a deliberately topsy-turvy stool could not only serve as a superior work-from-home setup, but potentially solve…all of your problems?

The reality is more complicated. What these active chairs purport to do, said Arnold, is help you move by keeping you slightly off-balance, so that you have to adjust throughout the day. It remains an open question, she says, how much this actually helps improve posture, not to mention address these other major claims. “We need more research," she said.

Studies knocking the supposed benefits of active chairs have been around nearly as long as the most iconic version: Peter Opsvik’s kneeling-style Variable Balans chair, which debuted in 1979. A peer-reviewed study published a few years later in Applied Ergonomics found Opsvik’s design “no better than conventional chairs." However, since kneeling chairs do effectively position your hips above your knees, the design endured. It experienced a heyday in the 1990s, then faded, only to be rediscovered recently by the TikTok generation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here, notes on that original solution and other buzzy options that variously promise to fix posture and make sitting great again.

1. Basically Backless

Nearly stool-style with just a whisper of back support, the Ariel 1.0 ($395) from QOR360 (pronounced “core 360") aims to keep you moving thanks to a seat that can rock in all directions. It promises to prevent you from slouching down into one sedentary position, and keep your metabolic rate up, but not to the distracting degree of, say, a treadmill desk. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2. Accept No Substitutes

The classic design that launched countless imitators, the Varier Variable Balans ($399) is the original active chair, and remains one of the best-known examples. Contorting your body into the church-pew-like kneeler can take a little practice. But fans say that, once you get situated, you can feel how the chair’s design tilts the pelvis and encourages good posture.

3. Good Enough For Goethe {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As the story goes, when Genghis Khan’s army would make camp on the Mongolian steppe, aides would bring the Khan’s saddle into his tent to double as a chair. Goethe also apparently favored a saddle-like chair. The makers of the Salli Ergonomic Split Saddle Chair ($1,100) maintain that it belongs in that tradition—though with modern updates to improve posture and deliver other health benefits like better digestion. The split design debuted in the early 2000s, after researchers came to better understand how a standard saddle shape could affect both pelvic and genital health, particularly, but not exclusively, for men. Mounting the split saddle with its angled sides gently tips your pelvis forward and promises to keep your spine in alignment. Advocates say this is about as close as you can get to standing while still sitting down.

4. Spring Into Action

Combining the squish of a balance ball with the shape of an oversize screw, the Extra Ergo Active Stool ($158) is a Seussian bit of active seating. The fun shape serves a function, allowing the stool to crunch and bend as you adjust and readjust (and readjust) in your seat. Initially, those accustomed to a static seat might find themselves fidgeting like an elementary school student. But soon, its designers maintain, you’ll realize this isn’t such a bad thing. You’ll feel great when you stand up. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Wall Street Journal is not compensated by retailers listed in its articles as outlets for products. Listed retailers frequently are not the sole retail outlets.

Weirdly Shaped Office Chairs Are Popular on TikTok. Are They Actually Good for You?

