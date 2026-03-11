MUMBAI: India’s two largest airlines have sought a temporary exemption from pilot duty hour requirements from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) after the West Asia conflict lengthened some international routes, pushing flight times beyond limits that normally require an additional pilot, according to a government official familiar with the matter.
West Asia crisis: Indian airlines seek pilot duty rule relief as longer routes breach flight limits
SummaryLonger routings after Pakistan airspace closure and West Asia tensions have pushed some international flights beyond the 10-hour limit for two-pilot crews.
