SRINAGAR: As the war in West Asia disrupts demand, shipments and payments across the Gulf, Kashmir’s ₹800 crore handicrafts industry is seeing orders stall, cash get locked up and livelihoods fray—exposing its deep reliance on export markets.
West Asia war hits home: ₹800 crore Kashmir handicrafts sector sees orders stall
SummaryAs war grips West Asia, demand for Kashmir handicrafts in the Gulf is drying up, shipments are stalling, and ₹300–500 crore in working capital remains locked, squeezing a sector already weakened by years of shocks.
SRINAGAR: As the war in West Asia disrupts demand, shipments and payments across the Gulf, Kashmir’s ₹800 crore handicrafts industry is seeing orders stall, cash get locked up and livelihoods fray—exposing its deep reliance on export markets.
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