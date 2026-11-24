As the West Asia conflict prompts a rethink in overseas wedding plans, India’s luxury wedding market is getting a demand boost, but at a higher cost.
Room rates at some five-star properties have risen, while expenses on décor, entertainment, food and manpower are also increasing, according to wedding planners. The shift is adding to pressure in a segment that generated ₹6.5 trillion in 2025, compared with ₹5.9 trillion in 2024, according to the Confederation of All India Traders, and where luxury hotels and palace properties capable of hosting large celebrations are limited.