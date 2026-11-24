As the West Asia conflict prompts a rethink in overseas wedding plans, India’s luxury wedding market is getting a demand boost, but at a higher cost.
As the West Asia conflict prompts a rethink in overseas wedding plans, India’s luxury wedding market is getting a demand boost, but at a higher cost.
Room rates at some five-star properties have risen, while expenses on décor, entertainment, food and manpower are also increasing, according to wedding planners. The shift is adding to pressure in a segment that generated ₹6.5 trillion in 2025, compared with ₹5.9 trillion in 2024, according to the Confederation of All India Traders, and where luxury hotels and palace properties capable of hosting large celebrations are limited.
Room rates at some five-star properties have risen, while expenses on décor, entertainment, food and manpower are also increasing, according to wedding planners. The shift is adding to pressure in a segment that generated ₹6.5 trillion in 2025, compared with ₹5.9 trillion in 2024, according to the Confederation of All India Traders, and where luxury hotels and palace properties capable of hosting large celebrations are limited.
Even as some overseas celebrations come back to India, families are reassessing how much they spend and where. While some opt for elaborate, multi-day affairs with celebrity performers and elaborate décor, others are choosing smaller, more private celebrations.
Rajasthan is gaining from the shift, with stronger demand for palace properties and five-star hotels in Udaipur and destinations such as Alsisar, planners said. Room rates at some properties in the northern desert state have risen 30-50% from last year, they said.
“International weddings are almost entirely gone for us this year, and weddings in India are back,” Monil Shah, founder and chief executive officer of Mumbai-based Kkings Events, told Mint.
Devanshi Patel, founder of Mumbai-based Shreem Events, said a Chennai couple moved their wedding to Jaisalmer this season instead of going ahead with plans to celebrate in the UAE.
Rising cost of luxury
With a limited number of luxury properties suited to large weddings, demand is giving hotels greater pricing power. In some destination markets, rooms and venues are up 13-16%.
Parthip Thyagarajan, cofounder and CEO of WeddingSutra, a wedding planning platform, said room rates during the auspicious wedding season are up at least 10-16% from last year, particularly at palace hotels in Rajasthan and five-star hotels in metros.
Rahool Macarius, market managing director, Eurasia, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, noted that room tariffs have increased by 10-15%, food and beverage costs by 10-14%, and expenses across décor, floral arrangements and event production by 12-15%.
At the luxury end, some top-tier hotels are quoting room rates of as much as ₹1.4 lakh a night, with other costs extra.
The increase in hotel tariffs is only one part of the rising wedding bill. Thyagarajan and Shah said entertainment budgets alone can be twice the cost of the hotel package, which may include the venue, rooms and food for one or two functions. The bill goes beyond an artist’s fee and includes travel and accommodation for the artist and crew, technical equipment, make-up, production and licence fees.
“Top-tier and middle-tier artists have nearly doubled their rates in the last year or so,” Shah said.
Other costs are rising too. Décor and exotic flowers are up 10-12%, while food costs have increased about 10%, Thyagarajan said.
Mukta Kapoor, founder of Delhi-based Yuna Weddings, said rooms, ancillary staff, flowers, props and rentals such as furniture have all become costlier, partly because of higher fuel prices. Weddings in commercial spaces with generators also face higher fuel costs. She estimates that the cost of putting together an event has risen 10-15%.
For an upcoming event next month, Yuna is conducting a reconnaissance for a wedding at a hotel in Alsisar, Rajasthan, where the cost of accommodation alone for 100 rooms is expected to be ₹1-1.5 crore, depending on the scale and requirements, Kapoor said.
Smaller weddings, bigger experiences
But families are not necessarily cutting spending. Instead, they are becoming more selective about where the money goes and how many guests they invite. Kapoor said clients are being more careful with menus but continue to choose quality food and established vendors.
Some are spending more on design and décor across four to six functions instead of inviting more guests. In-home weddings with far fewer people are also picking up pace.
“We organized two intimate weddings this season, including an engagement at a farmhouse with five large bedrooms, a courtyard and a lawn. We expect the industry to further pivot in this direction where people want to do many more private ceremonies,” Kapoor said.
She says fewer families invite several hundred to a thousand guests, with more opting for smaller venues and curated celebrations.
Macarius of Wyndham Hotels said Rajasthan remains the preferred destination for weddings, but couples are moving beyond venue-led celebrations towards elaborate, personalized, multi-day weddings, with greater emphasis on food and beverages, event production and guest experiences.
This move towards more personalized celebrations is also changing what couples expect from hotels. Live food stations can add to costs, while manpower has become more expensive, particularly for floral work and décor production. Families increasingly want elaborate designs and storytelling rather than conventional event setups.
The market is splitting in other ways too. WeddingSutra said while some wealthy families are choosing smaller weddings, a limited number of business families are making already large celebrations bigger. In metros, some families are choosing functions at home instead of three-day affairs. Tier II and III cities, however, continue to see large weddings. Some families want a “return on experience,” spending on food, artists and design.
Growth drivers
For hotels, the shift presents an opportunity to generate revenue beyond accommodation and venue bookings. Weddings bring in business from rooms, banquets, food and other services over several days. Hotel companies are increasingly looking to weddings, social events and corporate meetings.
At Wyndham, the trend towards more integrated wedding offerings is translating into business growth. Wyndham Grand Udaipur Palace recorded fourfold revenue growth over the past year, while Ramada by Wyndham Lucknow Hotel and Convention Center registered 16.5% revenue growth, with 130 weddings booked for 2026, Macarius said.
Indian Hotels Co Ltd said in its recent earnings call it had booked 95 wedding nights for this season, compared with the usual 60-65 nights.
The concentration of auspicious wedding dates is also influencing near-term demand. November and December have about 11 auspicious dates this year, keeping demand—and hotel pricing power—more spread out in the January-April 2027 window.