India’s cement makers stare at bag shortage as West Asia war hits inputs

“There is clearly a shortage of polypropylene used for cement bags in India. India produces about 7,125 KT of polypropylene annually, of which roughly 33% or around 2,351 KT is Raffia grade used primarily in the manufacture of woven sacks and packaging materials such as cement bags. However, domestic consumption of Raffia grade polypropylene stands higher at approximately 2,436 KT, resulting in a supply shortfall of nearly 85 KT."