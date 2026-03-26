India’s cement industry is staring at an unusual supply disruption—not of limestone or coal, but of the humble cement bag.
India’s cement makers stare at bag shortage as West Asia war hits inputs
SummaryA polypropylene shortage triggered by West Asia supply shifts is squeezing cement bag makers, raising packaging costs and threatening dispatches just as fuel inflation hits margins.
India’s cement industry is staring at an unusual supply disruption—not of limestone or coal, but of the humble cement bag.
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