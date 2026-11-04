Faster clearances, land reforms, job-linked incentives — Expectations high from Bengal's proposed new industrial policy

Industry leaders have high expectations from the West Bengal government's proposed new industrial policy, set to be released on November 5, PTI reported.
The policy, being introduced by the BJP government led by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, is expected to signal a renewed push to attract investments, accelerate industrialisation and generate employment in the state, it added.
Among the key expectations are faster clearances, transparent land allocation, investment incentives linked to employment generation and better infrastructure, as per the report.
He said industrial expansion would also create demand for industrial parks, warehouses, logistics hubs and supporting commercial infrastructure, requiring the development of integrated and future-ready industrial ecosystems.
Pointing to the state's strong base in rice, potatoes, fruits, vegetables, fisheries and horticulture, he said linking farmers with industries could improve farm incomes and generate rural employment. “Agriculture should become one of the key drivers of Bengal's industrial growth and a gateway to global food markets,” he said, adding that growing global focus on food security offered significant business opportunities.
He said better infrastructure, market access, financial security and fair remuneration for artisans were essential to restore the state's position as a leading jewellery manufacturing hub.
Saraf said industrial expansion would also generate demand for housing and urban infrastructure, creating multiplier effects for the real estate sector. De-risking land allocation and speeding up clearances could mark an inflection point for Bengal's growth, he added.
He also stressed the need for easier access to industrial land, dependable infrastructure and industry-linked skill development, saying the policy should ultimately create more employment opportunities for young people and encourage small entrepreneurial ventures.
With pipeline infrastructure already available, the state could facilitate faster monetisation of additional gas production, he said, seeking time-bound clearances and self-certification-based approvals to promote ease of doing business. “Such measures could attract fresh investments, create jobs and provide industries with a cleaner source of energy,” Modi said.
Around 40% of electricity consumption in the sector goes towards cold-chain operations, making an electricity tariff waiver or subsidy an important consideration, Jalan said. He also called for time-bound single-window clearances.
(With inputs from PTI)
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