Faster clearances, land reforms, job-linked incentives — Expectations high from Bengal's proposed new industrial policy

Industry leaders want West Bengal’s proposed new industrial policy to deliver faster clearances, transparent land allocation, reliable infrastructure and incentives tied to job creation. Here's all we know. 

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Updated4 Nov 2026, 03:11 PM IST
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Industry leaders expect faster clearances, transparent land allocation, investment incentives linked to employment generation and better infrastructure from the West Bengal government's proposed new industrial policy, scheduled to be unveiled on November 5.
Industry leaders expect faster clearances, transparent land allocation, investment incentives linked to employment generation and better infrastructure from the West Bengal government's proposed new industrial policy, scheduled to be unveiled on November 5. (File)

Industry leaders have high expectations from the West Bengal government's proposed new industrial policy, set to be released on November 5, PTI reported.

The policy, being introduced by the BJP government led by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, is expected to signal a renewed push to attract investments, accelerate industrialisation and generate employment in the state, it added.

Among the key expectations are faster clearances, transparent land allocation, investment incentives linked to employment generation and better infrastructure, as per the report.

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New industrial policy: What is expected?

  • Mahesh Agarwal, MD of Purti Realty, told the news agency that proposed incentives such as interest subsidies, reimbursement of state GST and EPF support could encourage fresh investments, strengthen manufacturing and generate employment.

He said industrial expansion would also create demand for industrial parks, warehouses, logistics hubs and supporting commercial infrastructure, requiring the development of integrated and future-ready industrial ecosystems.

  • Merchants' Chamber of Commerce Co-chairman (Agriculture) Suraj Agarwal said the new policy should promote agro-based industries, food processing, cold storage and modern supply chains to harness Bengal's agricultural potential.

Pointing to the state's strong base in rice, potatoes, fruits, vegetables, fisheries and horticulture, he said linking farmers with industries could improve farm incomes and generate rural employment. “Agriculture should become one of the key drivers of Bengal's industrial growth and a gateway to global food markets,” he said, adding that growing global focus on food security offered significant business opportunities.

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  • Ashok Bengani, president of the Ankurhati Gems & Jewellery Manufacturers' Welfare Association, called for initiatives to revive West Bengal's traditional jewellery manufacturing industry and bring back skilled artisans who have migrated to other states.

He said better infrastructure, market access, financial security and fair remuneration for artisans were essential to restore the state's position as a leading jewellery manufacturing hub.

  • Suhel Saraf, MD of Sugam, said the proposed policy should provide the predictability that investors have been seeking. "A single-window mechanism, a transparent land framework and incentives tied to job creation together give investors the one thing that matters most - predictability," he said.

Saraf said industrial expansion would also generate demand for housing and urban infrastructure, creating multiplier effects for the real estate sector. De-risking land allocation and speeding up clearances could mark an inflection point for Bengal's growth, he added.

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  • Ambuja Neotia Group Chairman Harshvardhan Neotia said quicker decisions, simpler procedures and time-bound single-window clearances would help businesses convert investment plans into projects.

He also stressed the need for easier access to industrial land, dependable infrastructure and industry-linked skill development, saying the policy should ultimately create more employment opportunities for young people and encourage small entrepreneurial ventures.

  • Great Eastern Energy Corporation Vice Chairman and MD Prashant Modi called for recognising natural gas as an important enabler of industrial growth. He pointed out that natural gas accounts for around 6 per cent of India's energy consumption against the national target of 15 per cent by 2030. West Bengal could contribute significantly through its coal bed methane resources in the Raniganj coalfields and prospective shale gas reserves.

With pipeline infrastructure already available, the state could facilitate faster monetisation of additional gas production, he said, seeking time-bound clearances and self-certification-based approvals to promote ease of doing business. “Such measures could attract fresh investments, create jobs and provide industries with a cleaner source of energy,” Modi said.

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  • Keventer Group CMD Mayank Jalan said the food processing and FMCG sectors had significant employment-generation potential and could help position Bengal as a food processing hub for eastern and northeastern India. He sought transparent land allotment, reliable and affordable power for cold-chain infrastructure and more plug-and-play facilities in food parks.

Around 40% of electricity consumption in the sector goes towards cold-chain operations, making an electricity tariff waiver or subsidy an important consideration, Jalan said. He also called for time-bound single-window clearances.

  • Separately, IIM Calcutta Innovation Park Chairman Ajay Jain said the policy should provide startups with opportunities to work with established industries through partnerships, pilot projects and procurement arrangements, while extending support for technology commercialisation and market access beyond the incubation stage.

(With inputs from PTI)

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